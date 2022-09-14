Nepal: HRRP Bulletin (31 August 2012)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

i) Nepal and World Bank Sign $100 Million Financing Agreement to support Nepal’s Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development

ii) World Humanitarian Day 2022 was marked on 19 August in Kathmandu

iii) 14th Executive Committee Meeting of NDRRMA: Home Minister Khand directed all concerned bodies to gear up maximum forces to safeguard people's lives

iv) NDRRMA prepares e-learning platform to enhance disaster management knowledge

iii) Over 20,000 people displaced as Koshi River returns to its old course after three and a half decades

v) 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Khotang district in eastern Nepal on 31 July 2022

vi) Nepal and Finland to cooperate to reduce climate-induced natural disasters; to lead further by Department of Hydrology and Meteorology

vii) 130,932 beneficiaries selected for housing grant under Safe Citizen Housing Program executed by Ministry of Urban Development