Nepal: Heavy rains and flooding Situation Report No. 48 (As of 22 October 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 17-22 October 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 29 October 2021.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Unseasonal, heavy rains beginning 17 October in the West of Nepal and continuing for several days, moving east on 19 October have left a wake of deaths, missing persons, damage to roads, bridges, hydropower stations and other physical infrastructure as well as heavy agricultural losses due to flooding and landslides across the country.

Current estimates of losses vary, but assessment processes are ongoing to develop a clear picture of impacts, needs and gaps. More clarity is expected in the coming days. However, what is emerging clearly is that the most substantial impacts are in agriculture, with heavy damages to both land and crop yields.

Current losses, combined with the existing livelihood setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could be devastating and severely impact the survival of many families in the coming months. In addition, the impact of evacuations, collective sheltering and rescue operations on COVID-19 transmission will emerge only in the coming weeks.