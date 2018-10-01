Nepal: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 27, 2018

Situation

Susceptibility to natural disasters, vulnerability to price fluctuations in agriculture-dependent regions, civil unrest, challenging geographic landscape and poor infrastructure have contributed to food insecurity in Nepal.

While food security has generally improved across Nepal in recent years, 20 percent of households are mildly food insecure, 22 percent are moderately food insecure and 10 percent are severely food insecure, according to the 2016 Nepal Demographic and Health Survey (DHS). Overall, rural households are more likely to be food insecure than people living in urban households, according to the survey.