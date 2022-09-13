Nepal - Floods (MFD, DRR Nepal) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of Nepal, causing floods, triggering landslides, and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (DRR), since the beginning of September, five people have died, ten are still missing, and 11 have been injured across Darchula District (Sudurpashchim Province, north-eastern Nepal) following flood events. In addition, in Kanchanpur District (Sudurpashchim Province, north-eastern Nepal), two people have died, and one has been injured due to a landslide.

Almost 100 families have been affected across more than 30 Districts after landslides, floods, and severe weather-related incidents.