Nepal - Floods (ECHO Partners, NDRRMA, Media, Red Cross, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2022)

Incessant rainfall in several hill districts caused the Saptakoshi, the country’s largest river, to swell and erode embankments, leaving several settlements at high risk of flooding. As a result of embarkment breach by the river in Belaka municipality of Udayapur district, nearly 2,500 households have been displaced.

Security forces have been mobilised to evacuate the families that are at risk from flooding. The displaced families are staying in nearby schools and public buildings. The provincial and municipal governments in coordination with the Red Cross and local organisations are responding to the situation.