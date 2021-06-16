Nepal - Floods (DG ECHO Partner, MOHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2021)

Heavy rain since 15 June has caused flooding and landslides in many parts of Nepal. In Helambu and Melamchi of Sindhupalchowk district, seven people have died and more than 60 people are missing, 260 houses have been damaged and more than 600 people are displaced.

Similarly, in the mountain district of Manag, floods have displaced 56 families from Tal village in Nasho Rural Municipality.

The government has mobilised security forces for the rescue operations in Sindhupalchok district and local authorities and Nepal Red Cross Society are assisting the displaced people. At least 250 people have been deployed by the National Authorities in the rescue operations.

DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation.