Nepal
Nepal - Floods and landslides updates (DG ECHO, MFD Nepal, NDRR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 July 2020)
- Heavy monsoon rains have affected several districts; causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage, especially in central Nepal.
- The Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal (NDRR) reports 40 landslides and 6 flood events over the last seven days.
- National authorities and media report 26 deaths and 41 people missing
- Rescue and emergency activities are underway to help those affected but are are being hampered by bad weather and roads damaged by landslides
- Heavy rain is forecasted for next two days