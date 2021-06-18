Nepal
Nepal - Floods and landslides, update (DRR Nepal, MFD Nepal) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 June 2021)
- Floods, flash floods and landslides continue to affect several Districts of Nepal, resulting in an increased human impact.
- According to national authorities, on 13-17 June, 16 people have died, 30 individuals are missing and 20 others have been injured. More than 160 families have been affected and damage has been reported to at least 110 houses or buildings.
- On 18-19 June, light to moderate rain is forecast over most of Nepal, and heavy rain is expected locally in Province 1, Sudur Pashchim and Bagmati Provinces.