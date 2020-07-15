Nepal - Floods and landslides update (DRR, MFD, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2020)

Since the beginning of the monsoon period in mid June, widespread floods and landslides were affecting many parts of Nepal, leading to an increase in the number of fatalities.

As of 15 July, the Disaster Risk Reduction Authority in Nepal (DRR) reports, 116 fatalities and 50 missing people. At least 138 citizens were injured and about 616 families remain affected. According to initial assessment, around 300 houses were damaged.

Several communities remain isolated, as the road infrastructure leading to the disaster sites remains blocked by debris, and relief operations have been affected by bad weather.