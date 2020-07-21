Nepal - Floods and landslides update (DRR, MFD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2020)

Heavy rainfall continues to trigger flooding, flash floods and landslides across several parts of Nepal, leading to an increase in the number of fatalities and damage.

On 16-21 July, the Disaster Risk Reduction Authority in Nepal (DRR) reports 13 fatalities and five missing people. At least 13 individuals have been injured, and around 92 families have been affected by the events. Approximately 55 houses have been destroyed or damaged.

As of the same period, at least 30 landslides have been reported across Nepal.