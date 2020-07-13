Nepal - Floods and landslides update (DG ECHO, IFRC, MFD ) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2020)

Following widespread floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rain that has been affecting several Districts of the country since the last week of June, the number of casualties and damage is increasing. The worst-hit Districts are Parbat, Lamjung, Gorkha, Kalikot, Syangaja, Gulmi, Bajhang, Darchula, Bajura, Sindhupalchok, Kasi, Myagdi and Jajarkot.

According to the last report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, as of 12 July, 82 people died, at least 40 are missing and 77 were injured. In addition, 603 families have been displaced, 1,199 affected and approximately 532 houses destroyed or damaged.

The Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal reports 74 landslides and 15 flood events over the last week.

National authorities and the Red Cross are providing the immediate response (initial assessment, search and rescue activities, first aid, evacuation and immediate relief) for those affected.