Nepal - Floods and landslides (MFD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 04 Jul 2018 — View Original
- Heavy rains have been affecting most of Nepal since 1 July 2018, triggering floods and landslides and causing casualties and damages.
- According to media, as of 4 July at 7.30 UTC, the death toll reached 12 people across nine Districts: Rolpa (three deaths), Sindhuli (two deaths), Parsa, Kailali, Banke, Dang, Sarlahi, Sindhuli, Tanahu and Kathmandu. In addition, six people were injured in Kailali and Parsa Districts and three more went missing in Parsa, Sarlahi and Tanahu Districts. 183 houses were damaged and 208 families affected across 20 districts. Nalparasi, Bardiya and Bara Districts are the most affected.
- Over the next 24 hours, locally moderate rains are forecast for eastern and central regions of the country.