13 Jul 2019

Nepal - Floods and Landslides (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2019)

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 13 Jul 2019 View Original

  • At least 21 people have been killed and eight others have gone missing due to floods and landslides triggered by the incessant rain for the past three days in eastern and central parts of the country. In the capital, Kathmandu, three members of a family were killed when the wall of their house collapsed.

  • More than 5,000 people in the flood-affected places in different parts of the country have been relocated to safer areas by the security personnel and local governments.

  • Most of highways in the affected areas, including those leading to the capital city are blocked by landslides.

  • The Department Of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has been sending mass SMS alerts to those living in the settlements in the banks of rivers that have witnessed significant rise in their water levels.

  • The DHM has urged all to stay on alert as the incessant rainfall is set to continue till Sunday.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.