Nepal - Floods and Landslides (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2019)

At least 21 people have been killed and eight others have gone missing due to floods and landslides triggered by the incessant rain for the past three days in eastern and central parts of the country. In the capital, Kathmandu, three members of a family were killed when the wall of their house collapsed.

More than 5,000 people in the flood-affected places in different parts of the country have been relocated to safer areas by the security personnel and local governments.

Most of highways in the affected areas, including those leading to the capital city are blocked by landslides.

The Department Of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has been sending mass SMS alerts to those living in the settlements in the banks of rivers that have witnessed significant rise in their water levels.