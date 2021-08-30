Nepal
Nepal - Floods and landslides (DRR, MFD Nepal) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2021)
- Since 20 August, heavy rain has been affecting various parts of Nepal, causing floods and landslides and resulting in casualties.
- According to the Nepal National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (DRR), at least 11 people have died, one is missing and up to 27 individuals have been injured. Damage has been reported to 89 houses and 177 families have been affected by floods or landslides.
- On 30-31 August, light to moderate rain is forecast over most of Nepal and locally heavy rain is expected over western and central Provinces, particularly in Bagmati Province, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudur Pashchim Provinces.