Nepal - Floods and landslides (DRR, MFD Nepal) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2021)

Severe weather including heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to affect parts of Nepal, causing floods and landslides and leading to casualties. The Nepal National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (DRR) reports that on 2-6 September, 13 people have died in Bagmati, Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces in central Nepal. More than ten individuals have been injured and one person is missing in Lumbini Province. On 6-7 September, moderate to locally heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over central Nepal, including the already affected Provinces.