14 Jul 2019

Nepal - Floods and Landslides (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2019)

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 14 Jul 2019 View Original

  • At least 43 people have been killed and 24 others are missing following landslides and floods triggered by incessant monsoon rains in the central and eastern parts of the country.

  • According to the National Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Home Affairs, 10,385 households have been displaced by floods and landslides. Some 2,000 individuals stranded by inundation have been rescued. Rescue operations by helicopter are hampered by bad weather.

  • Major highways remained completely or partially obstructed at various sections and communication networks were badly affected on Saturday, hindering the supply of emergency services to the southern plains.

  • The Department of Metrology and Hydrology states that the rain has weakened in the eastern and central part of Nepal and has now shifted towards the west.

