Nepal - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, DRR Nepal, MFD Nepal, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 October 2021)

Flash floods, floods and landslides caused by heavy rain have been affecting different parts of Nepal, leading to casualties. According to the latest report by NDRRMA, there are 32 dead and 43 missing people.

Several Districts in Sudurpaschim Province (western Nepal) have been heavily affected, including Kanchanpur District, where the overflow of Mahakali River flooded several settlements, displacing more than 2,600 people.

There has been extensive damage of the paddy crops which were ready to be harvested. Highways have been blocked by landslides in many places of the country. In the eastern parts of the country, two airports operations have been disrupted.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, however rescue efforts are hindered by severe weather conditions and the remoteness of the affected areas.

On 20-21 October, light to moderate rainfall is forecast over most of Nepal, while locally heavy rainfall and light to moderate snowfall is expected over eastern areas of the Country.