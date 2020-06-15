Nepal - Floods and landslide (WMO, DHM, ReliefWeb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting central Nepal (particularly the Gandaki Pradesh Province) over the past 48 hours, triggering floods and a landslide and causing casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 15 June, 9 fatalities, and 3 severely damaged houses in Kushma Municipality (Prabat District), due to a landslide occurred on 13 June. In addition, damaged houses, roads, and bridges were reported accros the Gandaki Pradesh Province.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over central Nepal.