Nepal
Nepal - Floods and landslide, update (DRR, MFD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2021)
- Floods and a landslide event occurred on 30 August in Darchula District (Sudurpashchim Province, far western Nepal), leading to fatalities.
- According to the Nepal National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (DRR) and media reports, three people died and two are missing. Several houses, buildings, two hydropower plants and five bridges have been damaged or destroyed.
- Moderate to locally heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast on 31 August -1 September over Sudurpashchim Province.