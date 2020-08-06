Nepal: Flood in Kailali | July 2020 - 72 hour assessment (03 August 2020)

Heavy rainfall on 28-29 July 2020 caused flooding in Sudurpaschim Province Terai, affecting mainly Kailali district. The disaster damaged assets, including houses, water and sanitation infrastructure, food stocks and agricultural production, which negatively impacted food security in the district. An estimated 21,900 people’s food security is significantly affected as a result of the flooding, of which 8,400 people, or 1,400 households, are considered to be in most need of assistance.

However, the satellite image received in 2 August 2020 from Sentiniel-1 SAR (see Inundation Area 2) showed that water level is receding in most of the flooded areas. This, together with field assessment results, can influence the final estimate.