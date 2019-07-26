Nepal Flood | July 2019: 72-hour assessment (Version 1 - 23 July 2019)

Heavy rainfall on 11-12 July caused landslides and flooding in 32 Districts across Nepal. Flooding was most severe in 11 Terai districts of Provinces 1 and 2. A large loss of life and damages to assets, housing, water and sanitation infrastructure, food stocks, crop and livestock all have a significant impact on food security in the region.

An estimated 212,000 people’s food security is significantly affected as a result of the flooding, of which 101,600 people, or 17,400 households, are deemed to be the most in need of assistance.