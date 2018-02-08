Nepal Flood 2017: National Logistics Cluster Lessons Learned Report (January 2018)

Nepal Flood 2017: Humanitarian Context

Heavy monsoon rainfall during 10-13 August 2017 triggered severe flash floods and land-slides in 36 out of 77 districts in Nepal. An assessment conducted in 18 severely affected districts revealed that floods and landslides claimed 1611 lives of which 51 were female, injured 22 persons, displaced 1688,474 people, and left 29 missing. Damage to houses, infrastructure, and productive resources was severe; approximately 41,626 houses were completely destroyed and 158,758 houses were partially damaged2. The Government of Nepal held a coordination meeting on 13th August 2017 and activated all National clusters and called upon the National Logistics Cluster to support the flood response in South Nepal by providing information management and coordination support to the humanitarian community. To support the Government-led Flood Response, the National Logistics Cluster was activated from 13 August 2017 until 19 September 2017.

National Logistics Cluster Response

1. Coordination

To facilitate a unified response effort and minimize gaps and duplication of logistics activities during the humanitarian response:

• National Logistics Cluster coordination cell was established in Kathmandu to support overall coordination of the logistics cluster operation in flood affected areas, supported by logistics staff in Nepalgunj and Biratnagar.

• Regular National Logistics Cluster coordination meetings with partners were carried out to share information on road access constraints and analysis of existing and emerging logistics gaps and bottlenecks.

2. Logistics Services

• There were no major gaps and constraint in storage, transportation and fuel supply. The private sector capacity of storage, transportation and fuel was sufficient. Therefore, National Logistics Cluster support was not required for logistics services.

3. Information Management (IM)

To promote and facilitate sharing information and support operational planning of humanitarian actors:

• The national logistics cluster collected, consolidated and shared relevant information including GIS maps related to road access constraints, key infrastructure, logistics activities, important procedures such as customs clearance and available storage and transport capacity in the affected areas.