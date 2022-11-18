Nepal: Far Western Earthquake Response in Nepal DREF Application (MDRNP013)

What happened, where and when?

On the early morning of 9 November 2022, an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck Doti district in the far western part of Nepal. According to reports, the epicentre was in Khaptad Chhanna Rural Municipality of Doti District. The shock was felt strongly in the adjoining district, as well as in some parts of India. Furthermore, many aftershocks were felt in the affected areas. According to data from the Government of Nepal, six people were killed and eight were injured. In the evening of 12 November, another strong earthquake was felt in Bajhang district. As of 14 November, affected people are living in the open and are in urgent need of emergency shelter, as well as improved access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); psychosocial support (PSS), and protection services.