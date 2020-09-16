Nepal – Earthquake (National Seismological Centre, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September)

A powerful earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter Scale with epicentre in Sindhupalchowk was felt across the central region of Nepal at 5.19 am local time. According to the District Authority, there has been no damage reported.

The earthquake epicentre is in the same district where this year landslides have killed 75 people and 40 people have gone missing, more than 1,500 household have been displaced, and about 3000 household have been relocated in safer places. The district was one of the most affected by the 2015 earthquake with 3,571 people killed and 1,565 injured, and 78,500 houses completely destroyed.

The authorities fear that the earthquake many trigger more landslides in the areas. The District Authority has placed the security personnel in high alert as there is continuous rain in the earthquake epicentre areas.