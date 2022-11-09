Nepal - Earthquake ( GDACS, USGS, Seismo Nepal, DRR portal) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 November 2022)

An earthquake of 5.6 M (6.6 according to local authorities) at a depth of 16 km occurred in western Nepal on 9 November at 2.12 local time in the western part of Nepal. The epicentre was located in Doti District (Sudurpashchim Province) approximately 21 km east of Dipayal Silgadhi Municipality and tremors were felt all the way to New Delhi.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre, six people were killed and eight people were injured in Doti district. Several houses in the area have been damaged by the earthquake.