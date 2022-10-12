Nepal: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Survey - Round 3 (September 2022)

SUMMARY

IOM Nepal collected data at 12 ground crossing points (GCPs) six formal and six informal, in an effort to better understand the migration movements between India and Nepal. The exercise intended to collate feedback from the migrants for improving COVID-19 related response and deliver multisectoral services, ultimately contributing to strengthen the GCPs’ capacities, providing safe and regular crossing for migrants. This exercise was conducted as a part of European Union Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations funded “Effective Case Management by Strengthening Isolation Centres and Ground Crossing Points (GCPs) Management for Rapid Response and Preparedness Against COVID-19” project.

In total, 1,199 individuals (869 at formal GCPs and 330 at informal GCPs) were interviewed for the flow monitoring exercise in Province 1, Madhesh, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim Provinces. The report presents data collected on flows, demographics profile of migrants, services available to the migrants at the formal GCPs and suggestions for improvement of services. The survey at the informal GCPs was conducted to primarily assess the intentions of migrants for using informal GCPs. Since multisectoral services are only available at the formal GCPs, the survey does not include questions on services at informal GCPs.