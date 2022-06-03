Nepal delegation in India to study food security programmes

NEW DELHI – Inspired by the implementation of India’s Food Security Act (FSA) 2013 through its public distribution system, school meals, and nutritional support for mothers and children providing food security to millions, a delegation from Nepal is in India to study the world’s largest food safety net.

“India is a pioneer in institutionalising the right-to-food through its food security act. With extensive experience in the implementation of the act through diverse policies, India makes the most suitable destination for the Government of Nepal to study and learn various aspects of food safety nets,” said Mahendra Ray Yadav, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Government of Nepal, who is leading the delegation.

“This exchange of knowledge and learning that the mission is geared towards embodies the spirit of South-South and triangular cooperation that WFP is committed to. The study mission will directly feed into policy processes aimed at improving the food security and nutrition situation in Nepal, contributing to the 2030 agenda of Zero Hunger,” said Bishow Parajuli, Representative and Country Director, WFP in India.

“Another highlight of the study visit is the opportunity for Nepalese delegation to engage with India’s ministry of agriculture on India's growth story that enables India food self-sufficiency and support for the right to food for two third of India's population,” Mr. Parajuli added.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, economic, and climate shocks have highlighted the importance of social safety nets. India’s food security system delivered through its three flagship schemes have tremendous regional and global relevance. The study visit will contribute to regional food security efforts,” said Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog.

The delegation facilitated by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Nepal and India in collaboration with the Embassy of Nepal constitutes members of Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, National Planning Commission, and WFP officials. From June 2nd and 9th, the mission will hold high-level ministerial and thematic meetings in New Delhi and Odisha

