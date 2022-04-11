Nepal
Nepal: Critical Corporate Initiative: Climate Response Analysis for Adaptation (December 2021)
Key Messages
Context
Nepal is one of the countries that is most vulnerable to natural disasters and climate change. Climate change presents detrimental impacts on food and nutrition security. To better respond to and anticipate the needs of Nepal’s population in relation to current and future climate challenges, this report assesses projections of climate change’s effects on food and nutrition security and vulnerability indicators. This report also outlines recommendations for climate adaptation programming for World Food Program (WFP) operations in three selected provinces of Nepal - namely Province 2, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim Province.
The government of Nepal’s policy focuses on climate change and disaster risk response - yet gaps in implementation exist, especially at the province and district levels. Insufficient funding, lack of capacity at the province and district levels, and administrative restructuring and decentralization due to the country’s adoption of a new constitution in 2015 provide openings for WFP programming to support the government in addressing, designing, and implementing food and nutrition security policies for climate adaptation.