Nepal: Critical Corporate Initiative: Climate Response Analysis for Adaptation (December 2021)

Nepal is one of the countries that is most vulnerable to natural disasters and climate change. Climate change presents detrimental impacts on food and nutrition security. To better respond to and anticipate the needs of Nepal’s population in relation to current and future climate challenges, this report assesses projections of climate change’s effects on food and nutrition security and vulnerability indicators. This report also outlines recommendations for climate adaptation programming for World Food Program (WFP) operations in three selected provinces of Nepal - namely Province 2, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim Province.