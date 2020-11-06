Nepal Crisis Response Plan 2020 - 2021

IOM Vision

IOM, in coordination with key stakeholders, seeks to support the strengthening of national, provincial and local governance structures which enable vulnerable communities, including displaced populations, to be better prepared, protected and have sustainable recovery and increased resilience to crises and the impact of climate change.

Context Analysis

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement signed in 2006 produced three main results: it restored peace, a new constitution was promulgated, and the country transformed the state system and governance structure from a unitary to a federal system. This resulted in significant decentralization of decision making, resources management and service delivery systems to allow for greater transparency, accountability and pro-poor and inclusive governance.

The Government of Nepal introduced the Interim Relief Program (IRP) in 2008, providing cash and non-cash benefits to the individuals and families that suffered gross human rights violation during the conflict period. Yet, IRP excluded the victims of torture and victims of sexual violence. Two commissions were established, the Commission on Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, but the government is yet to make progress on redressing the violations committed during the conflict time and reparations remain unforeseeable.

Nepal is among the most disaster-prone countries and the entire population is at risk of natural hazards and climate change impacts. Past disasters have caused large scale migration flows, including displacement, relocation of affected families and have exposed affected population to significant vulnerabilities. Future disasters have the potential to push the country into poverty and undermine growth. Hence, preparedness and building resilience remain key priorities for Nepal.

The federalization provides an opportunity for the development and strengthening of inclusive and effective strategies and plans to transit from a least developed country to a middle-income resilient country, aligning with the SDGs, which leaves no one behind, including conflict and disaster-affected, as well as displaced populations.