Nepal: COVID-19 - Towards Early Recovery

Moving towards the recovery of HHs affected by COVID-19, the following are the focus areas of DCA.

DCA's Early Recovery interventions are focused on economic recovery, protection of the most vulnerable HHs/individuals, and WASH. Among others, DCA and its partners are providing the logistic support to the Women Safe House at Kailali District. Psychosocial counselling activities are ongoing in Kailali and Dhading District.

The current livelihood support includes seed support, fertilizer support, nutrition food support to pregnant women and lactating mothers, among others.