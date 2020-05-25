Nepal

Nepal: COVID 19 Situation Report No. 04 (as of May 24, 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • With new more cases found, total number of coronavirus positive has reached 603.

  • All regular businesses, industries have been shut down because as the lockdown extended till 2 nd June 2020.

  • Government has introduced RDT and PCR testing across all 7 provinces.

  • Government has released relief package guidelines for ultra-poor.

  • Border to china and India has been sealed.

  • ADRA has closed country and field offices • Government has endorsed 13 standards and guidelines for COVID-19 so far.

