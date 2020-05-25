Nepal
Nepal: COVID 19 Situation Report No. 04 (as of May 24, 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
With new more cases found, total number of coronavirus positive has reached 603.
All regular businesses, industries have been shut down because as the lockdown extended till 2 nd June 2020.
Government has introduced RDT and PCR testing across all 7 provinces.
Government has released relief package guidelines for ultra-poor.
Border to china and India has been sealed.
ADRA has closed country and field offices • Government has endorsed 13 standards and guidelines for COVID-19 so far.