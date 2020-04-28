Nepal
Nepal: COVID 19 Situation Report No. 03 (as of April 24, 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
•With new more cases found, total number of coronavirus positive has reached 48.
• All regular businesses, industries have been shut down because of lockdown.
• Lockdown notice issued on 24th March has been extended till 27th April 2020.
• Government has introduced RDT and PCR testing across all 7 provinces.
• Government has released relief package guidelines for ultra-poor.
• Border to china and India has been sealed.
• ADRA has closed country and field offices until 27th April 2020 • Government has endorsed 13 standards and guidelines for COVID-19 so far.