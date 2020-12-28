Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. XXXVIII, 28 December 2020

National Context:

• The districts with COVID-19 active positive cases have now climbed up to 75 out of 77, with 1,832 deaths (Ministry of Health and Population – MoHP).

• The Government of Nepal (GoN) has implemented travel restrictions to and from the United Kingdom (UK) owing to the severe contagion of a new strain of the novel coronavirus discovered in the European country. “Nepal shall not onboard the passengers originating from or transiting through the UK,” reads a statement released by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) on 22 December. The entry restriction came into effect from the midnight of 23 December until further notice (CAAN Press Statement).

• The GoN has started preparations to investigate if the new strain of the virus has entered in Nepal. At least 277 passengers – Nepali nationals and a few tourists – have arrived to Nepal from the European country before Nepal imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK owing to the severe contagion of new strain.

• GAVI has called the GoN to get prepared for storage, transportation and other necessary requirements, as the COVID-19 vaccines would soon be available for Nepal.

• The LGs in close coordination with DCA and its partners are supporting in income generation activities targeting the urban poors through Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance, quick-impact economic recovery activities, and business plans development.

• The Local Governments (LGs) in Kanchanpur District has opened a grant to purchase agricultural devices for migrant returnees and are seeking technical support from DCA partners.