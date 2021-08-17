Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 11, 17 August 2021

National Context

• The prohibitory orders issued by the authorities in Kathmandu Valley is extended until 24 August with restriction in the movement of all types of vehicles except the ones in emergency services after 8 pm starting from 12 August.

• The Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP) launched a nationwide mask campaign aimed at changing the behaviour of people in wearing masks.

• The number of critically ill patients at COVID hospitals in the Kathmandu valley has increased after cases started going up for the last two consecutive weeks. Almost all hospital ICUs and HDUs have been filled with COVID-19 infected patients with severe symptoms since last week. Looking at the flow of patients in the outpatient department now, there are indications that the infection will increase in the valley.

• The Home Ministry has instructed Chief District Officers of all 77 districts to brace for a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supreme Court has the ordered government to ensure that hospitals are ready to tackle the third wave of pandemic • Over 50 per cent of the country's population has already been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, according to a preliminary report carried out by the MOHP. The nationwide study was carried out in 76 districts of, except for Manang, in July, with technical as well as financial support from the World Health Organisation.

• Doctors claim that even if both doses are administered the vaccine may not produce antibodies in the body of some people. In such cases, COVID-19 infection can lead to complex problems. Thus, people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 still need to take all precautionary measures.

• Healthcare officials, workers suspect vaccine mix as many elderlies who had taken the Covishield jab may have taken Vero Cell as a booster dose.

• As of 16 August, 4,716,936 people have received their first shot and 3,490,065 people have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal.