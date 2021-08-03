Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 10, 3 August 2021

National Context

• The prohibitory orders issued by the authorities in Kathmandu Valley is valid until 4 August with no substantial changes despite the cases of COVID-19 rising lately.

• Number of infected people admitted at the hospital has been increasing gradually in most parts of the country.

Intensive care units of most of the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have been running in full capacity in the valley.

• As the COVID-19 cases rise, the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee Centre (CCMC) has focused on ways for effective execution of mechanisms to control the ongoing spread. At the meeting on 30 July, the Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP) tabled a proposal to enforce a 'smart lockdown', according to which, districts will be categorised with respect to their COVID-19 status and restrictions measures will be enforced accordingly.

• MOHP has also directed to ensure the stock of at least 1,000 cylinders in each province.

• Nepal has reported new Kappa mutant of COVID-19 Delta variant. It is said that it is more fatal than the mutants detected before and are likely to infect people of all age groups. The MOHP has urged all people to take extra precautions and follow health safety standards to avoid possible infection of this virus.

• The Government is administering Vero Cell and Johnson and Johnson vaccine. As of 2 August, 4,163,251 people have received their first shot and 2,000,211 people have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal. (Source: MoHP, UN, Media)