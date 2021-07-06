Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 08, 6 July 2021

National Context:

• The ongoing lockdown/prohibitory order in Kathmandu Valley that had initially been imposed on 29 April and reissued several times, has been extended with further relaxations modality till 15 July. The odd-even system on vehicle movement has now been removed. Likewise, other businesses will be allowed to operate till 6 PM.

However, restrictions on activities that can lead to overcrowding such as conferences, cinema halls, party palaces, swimming, and other sports, gathering at public spaces, religious gatherings, as well as educational institutions are still on.

• Health experts have warned that the third wave of pandemic could hit the country within a matter of days, as the authorities are lifting restrictions while the positivity rate is still high. The country's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 21.4 % on 4 July.

• Experts are concerned that the third wave of corona will affect more children and that there is a need to prepare for it. There are only around 350 pediatricians in the country and about 340 NICUs, PICUs and ventilators for children below 18.

• Government to administer the second dose of Vero Cell vaccine from 6 July. So far, 2,606,005 people (around 9% of the total population) have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 758,046 people (around 3 % of the total population) have received both shots in Nepal.

• 1 million COVID-19 vaccines will be brought from China.

As per the government decision, Nepal Airlines Corporation has stepped up preparations to send a widebody A-330 plane to China on 8 July.

• A limited number of domestic flights have resumed from 1 July. They have been allowed to operate half the number of flights they conducted before the pandemic.

• Due to monsoon induced disaster 25 deaths, 22 people missing and 1,153 affected families according to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Initial Rapid Assessments.