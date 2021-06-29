Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 07, 29 June 2021

National Context:

• The ongoing lockdown/prohibitory order in Kathmandu Valley has been extended further by a week with eased modality till 5 July. According to their decision, public vehicles with 25 or more seats will be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis from 6 AM to 7 PM in Kathmandu valley from 29 June. Likewise, groceries, fruit and vegetable shops, departmental stores, stationery/sports shops will open every day till 6 PM, construction materials, Jewelry, utensils, electronics, household appliances, shopping malls, automobiles shops etc will open from 11 AM to 6 PM and online order/delivery/restaurant take away service will be allowed till 7 PM.

• 752,110 people have received both shots, while 2,587,873 people have got the first shot of vaccine against the coronavirus disease as of 28 June across the country.

• The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on 21 June has confirmed the detection of a new mutation of Delta variant (B.1.617.2), the dominant variant of COVID-19 most active in Nepal. This mutated form of the coronavirus is said to be active in over 10 countries across the globe, including Nepal. With this, three variants of concerns declared by WHO- Alfa, Delta and Kappa variants, are currently active in Nepal.

• The Government has decided to resume domestic and international flights with the adoption of some safety measures and protocols. The Ministry of Culture,

Tourism and Civil Aviation has shared that the cabinet meeting decided to operate the services by fixing destination and airlines companies. The domestic flights would be operated with 50 per cent of the total number of usual flights only until further notice. Similarly, the number of international flights would be increased gradually. Domestic airline companies have reopened their air ticketing services following the government's decision to resume domestic flights across the country from 1 July. Domestic airline businesses have been closed since May.

• As black fungus cases rise, the country faces a shortage of drugs for treatment as India has banned the export of the drugs. So far, around two dozen cases of black fungus among diabetic COVID-19 patients and at least six deaths have been reported.

• Monsoon, which began just two week ago, has become active across the country. 5 people died, 6 injured and 20 are missing, 524 people displaced, 337 houses fully damaged and 97 housed partially damaged due to landslide and flood as of 24 June.