Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 04, 8 June 2021

National Context

The ongoing prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu Valley have been extended up to 14 June with some ease in restrictions. From 4 June, the grocery stores, department stores, vegetable shops, dairy shops, meat shops, gas store have started to open until 9 AM every morning.

75 out of 77 districts (including our working districts) have imposed lockdown/prohibitory order.

The cases of black fungus or mucormycosis, have also been detected in Nepal. Around 10 to 12 cases of black fungus have been reported in various hospitals in Kathmandu, Birgunj and Nepalgunj.

In Banke, health workers of Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj have been protesting in the hospital premises since May 30 demanding protection for doctors. Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Prakash Thapa, said that the health workers have been protesting the frequent incidents of mistreatment of doctors and other health workers and demanding strict action against the perpetrators. Doctors and health workers working at the hospital were mistreated over the death of a patient on 27 May.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on 6 June issued an ordinance amending the existing Security of Health Workers and Health Organisations Act. The president issued the ordinance presented by the Council of Ministers, which has garnered attention especially after

The introduction of a tough law against attacks on health workers or health organisations.

The government has planned to vaccinate those between 60 and 64 years of age from 8 June in all 77 districts.

The news/stories captured in terms of stigma and discrimination in May 2021 were 47: Frontline workershealth workers/ journalists-13; patients- 11; home isolation-3; daily wage earners-5; caste/community based-2; gender-based violence- 4; rape/domestic/sexual harassment-5; and Others- 4.

USA has announced COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal and other nations: It is not immediately clear how many doses Nepal would get of the 7 million doses it has allocated for more than a dozen Asian countries.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has issued a notice on new standards of passenger arrival to Nepal. As per it, all incoming passengers will have to produce a medical certificate with negative RT-PCR issued within 72 hours before the flight. They will also have to produce 10 days hotel booking documents for quarantine (few exception cases are listed). RT-PCR tests to be taken on the 4th and 11th day of their arrival.