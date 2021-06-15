Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 04, 15 June 2021

National Context:

• The ongoing lockdown/prohibitory order in Kathmandu Valley that had initially been imposed on 29 April, has been extended further by a week till 21 June. Some relaxations have been allowed including stores selling essential goods including books and stationery to open till 11AM and hardware shops to open from 4PM. Online delivery services and agriculture related activities will be permitted, and visa processing will also be eased.

• As many as 691,494 people across the country have so far received both shots of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease as of 12 June. A total of 2,422,376 people have been administered the first jab of the vaccine as of 14 June. Nepal launched the vaccination drive on 27 January earlier this year.

• The Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccination drive at selected hospitals is going on in Kathmandu and many districts of Nepal event, although it was halted for few days.

• Nepal is to receive COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility next week. The COVAX facility has announced plans to provide the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and Astrazeneca to Nepal in the coming week. However, the quantity has not been announced yet.

• Even as virus reaches rural Nepal, results of PCR tests take up to five days. As tests in villages are not widespread, no one knows about the actual extent of the spread of infections in the villages and doctors warn that a huge human toll can occur in the coming days in rural places.

• Public response to antigen testing has turned out to be poor in Kathmandu Metropolitan City due to the fear of stigmatisation and lack of awareness.

• In a bid to provide services for the care of poultry and animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal Veterinary Association has started a free round-theclock free phone consultation service for owners across the country from this week.

• Monsoon clouds from the Bay of Bengal has entered Nepal, bringing rainfall in some parts of the country including Kathmandu Valley. Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has issued a cautionary message urging everyone to remain vigilant this monsoon season. The forecast is that there will be more than average rainfall this season in most parts of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Bagmati Provinces; central part of Province 1; and mid as well as western hilly and mountainous regions.