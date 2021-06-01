Nepal
Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 03, 1 June 2021
Attachments
National Context
- The ongoing lockdown, officially the prohibitory order, imposed in the Kathmandu valley has been extended by one week, until 3 June with some stricter rules. Initially imposed for one week since 29 April, it was extended until 12 May and then until 27 May earlier.
- A slight decline of 6.3% in week-on-week cases is observed; however, a 6% increase in week-on-week deaths is also seen.
- While lockdown seems to be controlling the spread of COVID-19 for the time being, they are expected to be having devastating impacts on the lives of socially and economically vulnerable Nepali families.
- There is acute need for oxygen refill and supply systems in the health facilities in Nepal.
- President Bidya Devi Bhandari has communicated with Indian President - Ram Nath Kovind, Russian President Vladimir Putin, American President Joseph R Biden, and Chinese President Xi Jinping to help Nepal get COVID-19 vaccines. As a result, Beijing has announced one million doses as a grant.
• Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has presented a budget of NPR 1.64 trillion ($14 billion) for the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts in mid-July, with a strong focus on controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering the economy.
• Amid a rapid spread of COVID-19 infection in the rural areas and limited testing, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has rolled out 1.7 million antigen test kits throughout the country.
• Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to conduct mass antigen tests in all its 32 wards starting 28 May, given the increasing number of COVID-19 infection.
• The Government of Nepal has decided to allow passenger flights to and from China, Turkey and Qatar starting 1 June. Likewise, regular scheduled flights to India too, will resume.
(Source:MoHP,UN Media)