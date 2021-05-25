Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 02, 25 May 2021

National Context

Nepal recorded 246 deaths related to COVID-19 on 19 May making it the highest record of death in a single day.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has issued an ordinance (The COVID-19 Risk Management Ordinance, 2078 BS) which has now paved the way for the government to impose a state of emergency in the country to contain further spread of COVID-19 pandemic if deemed necessary.

Although the number of COVID-19 cases is steadily declining in the Kathmandu Valley for the past few days, the number of people coming for treatment from villages outside the valley has witnessed a significant increase, according to the hospitals.

75 out of 77 Districts (including our working Districts; Dhading, Banke, Bardiya, Kailali, Kanchanpur, Doti, Achham, Dailekh) have imposed lockdown/prohibitory order as of 23 May.

On 18 May, the government confirmed that another variant of the coronavirus - B.1.617.2 - has been detected in Nepal, signifying that three known variants of the virus are currently active in the country.

The Serum Institute, the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer company in India, hopes to provide the Covishield vaccine to other countries only by the end of 2021. With this, Nepal will now have to wait till the end of 2021 to get the remaining one million doses of the Covishield vaccine earlier purchased from the Institute.

The MoHP has released a clear list of 30 private and community hospitals and medical colleges for the treatment of corona. The ministry said in a statement on 19 May that corona would be treated free of charge at seven state hospitals.