Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 01, 18 May 2021

COUNTRY CONTEXT

• The ongoing lockdown, officially the prohibitory order, imposed in the Kathmandu valley has been extended by 15 days up to 27 May. Initially imposed for one week since April 29, it was extended until 12 May earlier. However, a meeting of the three chief district officers of the Kathmandu on Tuesday decided to extend it by 15 days, arguing the spread of the coronavirus infection has not been contained yet.

• 22 points of entry along the India-Nepal border have been closed and all domestic and international flights have been suspended, except for two weekly flights from the Indian capital of New Delhi. Thirteen points of entry remain open; however, the 1,200 kilometres land border with India is easy to cross informally, which is reported to be increasing.

• Prime Minister Oli directs to remove legal obstacles to save lives of citizens: At a special meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee (CCMC) on Sunday, 16 May, he directed the ministry and bodies concerned to make necessary preparations since the clauses of the Infectious Disease Act 2020 were not enough to control this pandemic.

• According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on 16 May, the daily case count has been slightly falling daily and recovery numbers, on the other hand, are on the rise.

• The government has begun inoculating the second dose of Verocell, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China, from 16 May. The vaccination drive will end on 25 May.

• The Non-Resident Nepali Association has handed over 560 oxygen cylinders sent by Nepalis residing in various countries in the Gulf to the government on 16 May. During an event on Sunday, NRNA President Kumar Panta handed over the cylinders to Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi. Similarly. the government has brought 18,000 empty medical oxygen cylinders from China to Nepal via the Tatopani border point.

• As of 16 May, 74 out of 77 districts (including DCA’s working districts; Dhading, Banke, Bardiya, Kailali,

Kanchanpur, Doti, Achham, Dailekh) have imposed lockdown/prohibitory order.

• As per the Nepal Tourism Board, there are around 2,000 foreign nationals currently in Kathmandu who are waiting for immediate evacuation. Nepal allows ‘special flights’ to evacuate stranded foreigners.

• Critical shortages in vaccines, oxygen, testing supplies, skilled human resources and critical care medicines and supplies have been identified as immediate life-saving needs. The humanitarian community is working in support of the Government’s efforts to respond to these key needs, as well as prevent and mitigate adverse health impacts.

• The COVID-19 Response Plan issued by the UN RCO on 17 May for the period of three months claims that at least 4.9 Million people are in need of assistance of various kind.