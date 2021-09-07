Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 46 (As of 6 September 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 21 August to 6 September 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 17 September 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Heavy rainfall between 26-29 August affected thousands of people across the Tarai regions.

Major roadways have been frequently obstructed by landslides and flooding, impeding humanitarian access to hard-to-reach areas. Humanitarian partners are coordinating with security forces on road clearance and access issues.

Initial Rapid Assessments have been conducted in most affected areas, providing initial basic information on impacts. Several clusters are collecting more detailed sectoral information to plan interventions.

Basic WASH, shelter/NFI and health support provided to households in heavily affected districts.

All clusters monitoring situation closely and on standby to provided additional response if needed.

31,248

Active cases

10,838

Total deaths

18.8%

Case positivity

302

Affected palikas (monsoon)

5,940

Affected HHs (monsoon)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rainfall from 26 to 29 August caused flooding and inundation in several areas across the Tarai. This resulted in nine deaths, four missing people, five injured and 756 being evacuated, with at least 42 houses completely damaged. A significant number of people have been affected by this flooding, particularly in Lumbini province. According to satellite imagery, around 90 thousand people were exposed to flooding and inundation in Nawalparasi, Rupendhi, and Kapilbastu. In Nawalparasi, around 4,500 houses were inundated. As flood water has receded in the area, most of the temporarily displaced population has returned; however, flood-affected households require support to recover their livelihoods and resume access to regular services. On 6 September, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM), Kathmandu received 105 mm of rainfall in three hours (recorded at Kathmandu airport station), causing flooding in low lying areas along the rivers. More than 300 houses were inundated, and security forces rescued hundreds of people from affected areas.

Cluster have provided shelter/NFI, WASH and health related support in close coordination with local governments and district disaster management committees. A team comprising members from Nepal Red Cross Society, Nepal Police local units, and local governments carried out initial rapid assessments in affected areas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) is planning to provide 50 thousand rupees to affected households to cover temporary shelter and as a reconstruction grant, based on a technical assessment. On 29 August, NDRRMA convened a cluster lead and co-lead meeting to expedite the response to flooding in the Terai region.

Daily COVID-19 case numbers have been stable over the reporting period, with no rapid spikes, despite the gradual relaxation of containment measures such as lockdowns. The coming weeks will provide an important indication of containment in the absence of lockdowns as measures are mostly lifted.