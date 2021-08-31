Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 45 (As of 20 August 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 30 July to 13 August 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 27 August 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• With rising COVID-19 cases coupled with fewer partners engaged in the response, there is a potential for gap between needs and response to widen dramatically.

• Need to prioritize PPE in non-COVID-19 service delivery points for continuity of essential services.

• Over 45 water supply schemes are reportedly affected by floods and landslides countrywide, including Melamchi Water Supply Project, addressing water supply needs of Kathmandu Valley.

• Lack of adherence to public health and social measures by leaders at provincial and local levels has constrained promotion of practices among the general public.

• Road obstruction due to flooding and landslides has delayed COVID19 and monsoon response in various parts of the country.

• Clusters are responding to localized flooding in affected municipalities in provinces One and Two.