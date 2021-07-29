Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 43 (As of 16 July 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 26 June-16 July 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 30 July 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

With the increased public movement, opening of markets and resumption of the domestic and international flights there is a need to ramp up messaging regarding adherence to the COVID-19 public health protocols.

Need for the reinforcement of the public health safety behaviors at public places, markets and offices.

The monsoon rainfall continues to have a localized impact in some areas. Monsoon trough is likely to shift close to Terai region. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology Fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Surdurpaschim, Lumbini and Karnali from 16 July.

26,639 Active cases

9,463 Total deaths

19.2% Case positivity

1,779 Displaced HHs (monsoon)

3,150 Affected HHs (monsoon)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Monsoon rainfall continues to have a localized impact. Local, provincial, and federal governments are engaged in the response. Search and rescue works are predominantly being carried out by federal government agencies. Total monsoon impacts across the country include: 783 displaced families sheltering in various public buildings, significantly increasing COVID-19 transmission risks, 58 deaths, 34 people missing and 3,150 affected families according to Ministry of Home Affairs and Initial Rapid Assessments. Damages to the roads and trails particularly in the remote location of Darchula, Manang and northern Gorkha has posed challenges in transportation of relief materials.