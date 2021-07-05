Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 42 (As of 2 July 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 19-25 June 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 18 July 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 21 June, the Government of Nepal decided to resume more flights with full compliance of public health standards. The Ministry of Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation has asked Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal to resume international flights from 1 July onwards without exceeding 50 percent of total international flights.

• The monsoon rainfall continues to have a localized impact in some areas. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology the monsoon is currently close to the southern part of the country, and more rainfall is predicted for next week.

• Frontline workers continue to be infected by COVID-19, leading to disruptions in essential humanitarian service delivery.

• On 1 July continuous rainfall affected communities across Bagmati, Gandaki and Province Two, temporarily displacing over 300 households, killing two and damaging 160 houses.

31,368 Active cases

9,145 Total deaths

24.6% Case positivity

783 Displaced HHs (monsoon)

1,153 Affected HHs (monsoon)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Monsoon rainfall continues to have a localized impact. Local, provincial, and federal governments are engaged in the response. Search and rescue works are predominantly being carried out by federal government agencies. Total monsoon impacts across the country include: 783 displaced families sheltering in various public buildings, significantly increasing COVID-19 transmission risks, 25 deaths, 22 people missing and 1,153 affected families according to Ministry of Home Affairs and Initial Rapid Assessments.

As a part of COVID-19 containment, the government continues prohibitory orders in most of the districts. In Kathmandu valley, the prohibitory orders have been extended until 28 June, and some of the restrictions on the mobility and opening of markets have been revised. Odd-even number plate road access has been introduced on both private and public vehicles and allowed shops and businesses to open on alternative days and times.