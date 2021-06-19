Nepal
Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 41 (As of 18 June 2021)
Attachments
This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 12-18 June 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 25 June 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Monsoon, which began just one week ago, has already displaced around 600 families leading to sheltering in public buildings, posing significant COVID-19 transmission risks.
• Loss of income due to COVID-19 related lockdowns and lack of socio-economic assistance has further exacerbated mental health and psychosocial problems.
• Poor, Dalit and other marginalized families face difficulties in access medical treatment as they cannot afford hospital and medical expense.
• Three of a nationwide 22 nutrition rehabilitation homes have been converted to isolation facilities, depriving malnourished children of access to treatment.
• Frontline workers continue to be infected by COVID-19, leading to disruptions in essential humanitarian service delivery.