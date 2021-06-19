Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 41 (As of 18 June 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 12-18 June 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 25 June 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Monsoon, which began just one week ago, has already displaced around 600 families leading to sheltering in public buildings, posing significant COVID-19 transmission risks.

• Loss of income due to COVID-19 related lockdowns and lack of socio-economic assistance has further exacerbated mental health and psychosocial problems.

• Poor, Dalit and other marginalized families face difficulties in access medical treatment as they cannot afford hospital and medical expense.

• Three of a nationwide 22 nutrition rehabilitation homes have been converted to isolation facilities, depriving malnourished children of access to treatment.

• Frontline workers continue to be infected by COVID-19, leading to disruptions in essential humanitarian service delivery.