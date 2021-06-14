Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 40 (As of 11 June 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 5-11 June 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 18 June 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Onset of monsoon from 11-13 June expected to exacerbate needs of vulnerable families and further challenge response efforts.

• Infrastructure upgrades from points of entry (PoEs) and many isolation facilities desperately needed to ensure continued function throughout the monsoon season.

• Procurement of vaccines remains a critical gap and top priority.

• Vulnerable families dependent on daily wages in the informal sector have lost their income due to lockdowns, have no food stock or saving and are struggling to meet most basic needs.

77,585 Active cases

21,561 New cases (reporting period)

30.8% Case positivity

601,687 Total cases

8,238 Total deaths

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Meteorological Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has advised that monsoon has begun in Province One, Province Two and Bagmati on 11 June. Within the coming two days monsoon will advance into the rest of the country, bringing with it chances of heavy rainfall in one or two isolated places in eastern and central Nepal in the coming days. Overall monsoon is forecast to be above average this year, which is expected to severely exacerbate existing challenges facing the vulnerable families whose coping capacity has been completely exhausted, many of whom are reported to be taking on loans to meet their basic needs.

The monsoon is also expected create particularly acute challenges for points of entry (PoEs) and many isolation facilities which are in desperate need of upgraded infrastructure to continue functioning throughout the monsoon.

Both recorded cases and deaths have declined, by 35 and 38% respectively over the past week, with cases falling most significantly in Lumbini province (51%). Test positivity has declined again over the past week to 30.8%; however, positivity remains very high has had slightly increased in Karnali at 44.6%. Karnali is the most geographically remote and challenging province to access, with one of the poorest and most food insecure populations in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a circular to districts instructing them to review the ongoing prohibitory orders and, without any negative impact to the public health measures prepare for resuming economic activities. In addition, with the onset of monsoon paddy planting season has begun, which will see people across Nepal coming out of their homes to work in agricultural fields. The ability to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the face of easing movement restrictions on the peak agricultural season will be an important test in the coming weeks.