Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 38 (As of 28 May 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 22-28 May 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 4 June 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Acute need for oxygen refill and supply systems.

• Antigen testing supplies have arrived in country and will support testing capacity, but continued supply of testing kits remains a top need • Unconditional cash transfers as temporary income needed to enable vulnerable families to meet basic needs.

• Lack of strict regulation or enforcement around medical waste management may heighten infection risks.

• People displaced by natural hazards are at heightened risk of transmission. These types of risks are expected to increase over the coming months of the monsoon season

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A slight decline of 6.3% in week-on-week cases is observed; however, a 6% increase in week-on-week deaths is alsoseens. A reduction in transmission is credited largely to lockdown measures across the country and concerns remain that when lockdowns are lifted, if the widespread non-adherence to public health and social measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing, resume, infections will spike once again. Therefore, there is a considerable focus on how to enhance risk communicate and community engagement to affect behaviour change.

While lockdowns seem to be controlling the spread of COVID-19 for the time being, they are expected to be having devastating impacts on the lives of socially and economically vulnerable Nepali families. 80% of calls to the Child Helpline in the past week were related to requests for emergency relief and socio-economic assistance. Amid growing socioeconomic stresses child labour emerges as one of the top five reported coping strategies documented by community actors through protection monitoring.

The number of returnees entering Nepal has decreased compared to the flow in recent weeks, with the exception of Lumbini Province. However, key gaps in staffing and infrastructure at points of entry (PoEs) remain a significant challenge in safely managing the flow of migrants.