Nepal: COVID-19 mVAM Market Update #2 (15 - 21 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Prices of the basic food commodities monitored in 15 major markets across the country increased marginally compared to the first week of March and April 2020. A notable rise was however recorded for vegetable and fruit prices. In the meantime, the price of food staples continued to be significantly higher in Karnali province compared to other parts of Nepal, although in line with the seasonal trend.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for commodities in markets across Nepal is low and declining, as reported by a majority of interviewed traders. Food availability in markets was considered to be insufficient by 53 percent of traders. Similarly, 48 percent of traders in the assessed districts found the availability of non-food commodities to be inadequate. As the demand is reported low and availability of commodities insufficient in large parts of the country, households in these areas might face challenges in securing adequate food and essential items, if the current situation continues.

90 percent of 117 interviewed traders reported low and declining supply of commodities to markets. Correspondingly, a significant reduction in transportation of goods across the country was observed by all interviewed traders.

In line with the reduction in supply and transportation, more than half of traders stated that demand for labour was low. This is raising concerns for e&x acerbating vulnerability of daily wage labourers who depend on stable flow of income to secure their basic needs.